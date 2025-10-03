The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG is Copeland Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 799,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121,993 shares during the quarter. The Ensign Group accounts for 2.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.39% of The Ensign Group worth $123,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 10,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Maseco LLP purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in The Ensign Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.06, for a total transaction of $120,442.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 27,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,654,567.12. This represents a 2.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at $39,971,051.32. This trade represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG stock opened at $173.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.73 and a twelve month high of $174.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.340-6.460 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ENSG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.67.

Get Our Latest Report on ENSG

About The Ensign Group

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.