Custos Family Office LLC Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF $BBEU

Custos Family Office LLC trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 1,196.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Stock Up 27.3%

BBEU opened at $70.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.93. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $54.58 and a 52-week high of $69.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.10.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Profile

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BBEU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed European countries. BBEU was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

