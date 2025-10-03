Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Upgrades Polar Capital (LON:POLR) to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning,Digital Look reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 600 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 550.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 560 price target on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 580.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Polar Capital

Polar Capital Price Performance

Polar Capital stock opened at GBX 531 on Thursday. Polar Capital has a one year low of GBX 340.50 and a one year high of GBX 558. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 468.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 440.83. The firm has a market capitalization of £509.06 million, a P/E ratio of 1,470.91, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 30th. The company reported GBX 54.20 EPS for the quarter. Polar Capital had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 19.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Polar Capital will post 42.5061425 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Polar Capital

In related news, insider Samir Ayub sold 15,953 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total transaction of £75,457.69. Also, insider Gavin Rochussen sold 30,716 shares of Polar Capital stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 473, for a total value of £145,286.68. 12.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.