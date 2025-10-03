Flagship Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF $SMLF

Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,559 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Flagship Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMLF. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Get iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA:SMLF opened at $74.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $53.39 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 1.10.

About iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.