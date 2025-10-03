SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

SiTime Corporation (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $258.3333.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SITM shares. UBS Group started coverage on SiTime in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on SiTime from $230.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of SiTime in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on SiTime from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th.

Shares of SITM opened at $300.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.34 and its 200 day moving average is $204.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of -86.22 and a beta of 2.35. SiTime has a 12-month low of $105.40 and a 12-month high of $319.00.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.18. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 32.15%.The company had revenue of $69.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that SiTime will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 2,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.00, for a total value of $588,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 451,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,655,152. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Howe sold 901 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.00, for a total value of $287,419.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,469,911. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,268 shares of company stock worth $8,134,132. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 202.1% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 18,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 3,957.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,609,000 after buying an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of SiTime by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

