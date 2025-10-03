Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF $VWOB Shares Sold by Custos Family Office LLC

Custos Family Office LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Custos Family Office LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $5,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWOB. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $498,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5,131.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,771 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 199.3% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB opened at $66.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.79. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $60.90 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

