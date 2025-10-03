Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF $IWS

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 21,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $140.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $108.85 and a 52 week high of $140.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.68.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.