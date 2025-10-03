Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Cut to GBX 460 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Free Report) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 800 to GBX 460 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 600 to GBX 620 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 670 to GBX 540 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.

Get Tate & Lyle alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle Stock Up 0.2%

Insider Transactions at Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle stock opened at GBX 372 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 513.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,078.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 366.20 and a one year high of GBX 848.50.

In related news, insider Sarah Kuijlaars bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 518 per share, for a total transaction of £77,700. 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tate & Lyle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tate & Lyle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tate & Lyle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.