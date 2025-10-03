Flagship Private Wealth LLC Sells 308 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Flagship Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 145.8% during the second quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 15,556 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 11,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 72.9% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 50,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,510,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Planning Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Investment Planning Advisors Inc. now owns 14,542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VT opened at $138.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a one year low of $100.89 and a one year high of $139.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.