Copeland Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. $LMAT

Copeland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 990,037 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 88,686 shares during the period. LeMaitre Vascular comprises about 1.7% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $82,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 250.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in LeMaitre Vascular in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 36.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,390 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $9,351,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,727,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,492,050.53. The trade was a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Roush sold 6,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total value of $607,220.55. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,875.80. The trade was a 69.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 120,815 shares of company stock worth $11,280,206 in the last three months. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMAT shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on LeMaitre Vascular from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.60.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Performance

LMAT opened at $86.87 on Friday. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.42 and a twelve month high of $109.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.55 and its 200-day moving average is $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 20.08%.The firm had revenue of $63.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. LeMaitre Vascular has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.540-0.590 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.230-2.370 EPS. On average, analysts predict that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

LeMaitre Vascular Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. LeMaitre Vascular’s payout ratio is presently 38.83%.

LeMaitre Vascular Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

