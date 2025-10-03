Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $36.99 Million Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 505,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $36,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 192.2% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 12,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 50,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 12,386 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 381.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 74.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $5,294,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total transaction of $1,594,808.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,636.96. This represents a 36.91% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 42,331 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.21, for a total transaction of $3,776,348.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 49,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,388,775.16. The trade was a 46.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $99.42 on Friday. nVent Electric PLC has a 1-year low of $41.71 and a 1-year high of $101.77. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 17.72%.The business had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $89.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.43.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

