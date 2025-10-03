Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $61.33 Million Holdings in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Copeland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,093,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104,570 shares during the quarter. Terreno Realty comprises about 1.3% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $61,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 304.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 90.2% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 797 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 143.6% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the first quarter worth $160,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $539,600.00. Following the transaction, the president directly owned 412,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,253,913.40. This trade represents a 2.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on shares of Terreno Realty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.70.

Terreno Realty Stock Up 0.0%

Terreno Realty stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. Terreno Realty Corporation has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Terreno Realty’s payout ratio is 82.54%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

Further Reading

