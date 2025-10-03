Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $66.56 Million Stake in Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,190,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,399 shares during the period. Power Integrations accounts for 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 2.12% of Power Integrations worth $66,562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 1.0% in the second quarter. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. now owns 284,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,886,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 15.3% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 258.2% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 37.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 49.8% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

NASDAQ POWI opened at $38.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 67.12, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.37. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.02 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 144.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the sale, the vice president owned 18,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,292.60. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 50,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,357,535.18. This represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,470 shares of company stock worth $1,697,214. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on POWI. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

