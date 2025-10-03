Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 79,507 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 333,199 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,507 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse accounts for about 1.6% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 1.35% of Littelfuse worth $75,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LFUS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 228.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 42.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 30.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LFUS shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Zacks Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.50.

Shares of NASDAQ LFUS opened at $259.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $256.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.49. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.10 and a 52 week high of $271.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.45.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.50. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 5.30%.The company had revenue of $613.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Littelfuse has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.650-2.850 EPS. Analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

In other news, VP Ryan K. Stafford sold 10,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.34, for a total value of $2,667,236.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 30,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,030,194.18. This trade represents a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director T J. Chung sold 2,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.11, for a total value of $576,635.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 18,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,640.30. The trade was a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,759 shares of company stock valued at $6,697,362 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

