Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $52.72 Million Stock Holdings in Reliance, Inc. $RS

Copeland Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 167,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,109 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $52,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Reliance during the 1st quarter worth $173,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 57.2% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance by 6.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Reliance by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reliance by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RS opened at $285.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. Reliance, Inc. has a one year low of $250.07 and a one year high of $347.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $289.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $296.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Reliance had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 5.39%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. Reliance has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 3.600-3.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Reliance’s payout ratio is presently 35.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on RS. Zacks Research downgraded Reliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Reliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Reliance in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Reliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.80.

Reliance Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

