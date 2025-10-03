Copeland Capital Management LLC Acquires 207,899 Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 207,899 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 3.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $56,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 789.4% in the 2nd quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 404.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 147,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,469,048.31. This trade represents a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $41.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 514.00 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.The firm’s revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1,025.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

