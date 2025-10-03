Copeland Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Universal Display Corporation $OLED

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 457,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,640 shares during the period. Universal Display comprises 1.5% of Copeland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $70,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of OLED. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 32,547.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 134,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 133,769 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Universal Display by 35.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Universal Display by 14.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,428,000 after buying an additional 23,689 shares during the last quarter. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal Display in the first quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OLED opened at $147.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.88. Universal Display Corporation has a 12 month low of $103.70 and a 12 month high of $214.57.

Universal Display ( NASDAQ:OLED Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 36.95%.The company had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Universal Display has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Corporation will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Separately, Zacks Research lowered Universal Display from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

