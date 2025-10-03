Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Boston Scientific (BSX)

Boston Scientific (NYSE: BSX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/2/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $133.00 to $136.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $131.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Leerink Partners from $127.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $123.00 to $128.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $125.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $127.00 to $132.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BTIG Research. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/11/2025 – Boston Scientific had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $121.00 price target on the stock.

9/8/2025 – Boston Scientific was upgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Yoshiaki Fujimori sold 2,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total value of $310,377.99. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,646.19. This represents a 58.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,328.37. This trade represents a 17.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,214 shares of company stock worth $17,972,457 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Further Reading

