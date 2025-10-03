Prologis (NYSE:PLD) Director Cristina Gabriela Bita Sells 500 Shares

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 500 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.69, for a total transaction of $57,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 9,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,272.01. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cristina Gabriela Bita also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of Prologis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00.

PLD stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.59. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $85.35 and a one year high of $127.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.49%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Prologis by 637.1% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.58.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

