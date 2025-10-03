Roth Capital Has Bullish Outlook for OXY FY2025 Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) – Analysts at Roth Capital boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a report released on Thursday, October 2nd. Roth Capital analyst L. Mariani now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $2.11 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.10. Roth Capital has a “Neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Occidental Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Occidental Petroleum’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 8.79%.The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OXY. UBS Group increased their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Melius Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.95.

OXY opened at $44.32 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a twelve month low of $34.78 and a twelve month high of $56.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.84. The stock has a market cap of $43.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,504,019 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,718,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,273,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,044,478 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,649,147,000 after buying an additional 615,566 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 22.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,089,878 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $756,796,000 after buying an additional 3,267,269 shares in the last quarter. H&H International Investment LLC increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 13,826,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,456,000 after acquiring an additional 249,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,128,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $401,162,000 after acquiring an additional 710,220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.80%.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

