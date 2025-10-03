Small Cap Consu Predicts Reduced Earnings for JAKKS Pacific

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Small Cap Consu reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of JAKKS Pacific in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. Small Cap Consu analyst E. Beder now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.57. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Small Cap Consu also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Zacks Research downgraded JAKKS Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK opened at $18.56 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $206.89 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.36. JAKKS Pacific has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $35.79.

JAKKS Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.4%. JAKKS Pacific’s payout ratio is 29.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $714,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at $971,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 169.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.