Desjardins Has Positive Estimate for TSE:WDO FY2025 Earnings

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO – Free Report) – Desjardins boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report issued on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst A. Carson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.18 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.94. The consensus estimate for Wesdome Gold Mines’ current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Wesdome Gold Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$20.50 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Stifel Canada downgraded Wesdome Gold Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$21.50 to C$22.50 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.20.

Shares of TSE WDO opened at C$22.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 2.14. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$10.89 and a 1 year high of C$22.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$18.44 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.97.

Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd is a gold producer engaged in mining-related activities including exploration, processing, and reclamation. The company produces gold at the Eagle River Complex located near Wawa, Ontario from the Eagle River Underground and Mishi Open Pit gold mines. Activities of the group primarily function through Canada and it derives revenue from the sale of gold and silver bullion.

