What is B. Riley’s Forecast for AXSM Q3 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $24.58 EPS.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Axsome Therapeutics from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 9,127 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,141,513.89. Following the sale, the director owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,950.14. The trade was a 47.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,948 shares of company stock worth $23,406,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,174,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,185,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Axsome Therapeutics

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

