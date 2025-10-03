What is B. Riley’s Forecast for AXSM Q3 Earnings?

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, September 30th. B. Riley analyst M. El-Saadi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.16) per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Axsome Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.79) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Axsome Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.00 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $17.66 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $24.58 EPS.
Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $150.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.02 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 49.88% and a negative return on equity of 283.22%.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXSM
Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $119.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Axsome Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $75.56 and a fifty-two week high of $139.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.21.
Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics
In related news, Director Mark E. Saad sold 9,127 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $1,141,513.89. Following the sale, the director owned 10,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,950.14. The trade was a 47.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger Jeffs sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total value of $2,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 90,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,062,438.40. This trade represents a 18.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,948 shares of company stock worth $23,406,686 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXSM. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 295,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,484,000 after buying an additional 88,606 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,229,000. Trek Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,446,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $8,174,000. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $48,185,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
About Axsome Therapeutics
Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Axsome Therapeutics
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- General Dynamics Hits New Highs: Why It Might Keep Climbing
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Nike’s Turnaround: If the Shoe Fits, Buy It!
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- NVIDIA Breaks Out to New Highs: What Comes Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.