What is HC Wainwright’s Forecast for WhiteFiber Q3 Earnings?

WhiteFiber, Inc. (NASDAQ:WYFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of WhiteFiber in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for WhiteFiber’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of WhiteFiber from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of WhiteFiber in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

WhiteFiber Stock Performance

Shares of WhiteFiber stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. WhiteFiber has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $34.04.

WhiteFiber Company Profile

We believe we are a leading provider of artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure solutions. We own high-performance computing (“HPC”) data centers and provide cloud-based HPC graphics processing units (“GPU”) services, which we term cloud services, for customers such as AI application and machine learning (“ML”) developers (the “HPC Business”).

