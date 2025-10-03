FY2025 EPS Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Lifted by Analyst

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Adams now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.41. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share.

Get Aya Gold & Silver alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$18.75 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. CIBC upped their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$20.43.

Aya Gold & Silver Price Performance

Shares of TSE AYA opened at C$16.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 0.93. Aya Gold & Silver has a twelve month low of C$8.52 and a twelve month high of C$19.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.49.

About Aya Gold & Silver

(Get Free Report)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc is engaged in acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties. The company and its subsidiaries are at the development stage for its Zgounder project and exploration and evaluation stage for projects in Morocco. Its other project includes Boumadine; Amizmiz; Azegour and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aya Gold & Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aya Gold & Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.