Brokers Offer Predictions for S&P Global Q3 Earnings

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) – Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mazzoni forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.39 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $17.11 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.80 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $5.43 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $5.45 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $21.80 EPS.

SPGI has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on S&P Global from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and thirteen have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $614.46.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $476.29 on Friday. S&P Global has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $579.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $536.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $514.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 27.30%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 10.9% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Caldwell Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $801,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 243.3% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

