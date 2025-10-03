Insider Selling: Tredegar (NYSE:TG) Major Shareholder Sells 2,450 Shares of Stock

Tredegar Corporation (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) major shareholder John Gottwald sold 2,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $19,649.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 757,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,074,027.20. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Tredegar Stock Performance
TG stock opened at $7.71 on Friday. Tredegar Corporation has a 1 year low of $6.45 and a 1 year high of $9.43. The firm has a market cap of $269.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.12.
Tredegar (NYSE:TG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tredegar had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.The business had revenue of $180.50 million during the quarter.
Tredegar Company Profile
Tredegar Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum extrusions, polyethylene (PE) films, and plastic and polyester films in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aluminum Extrusions, PE Films, and Flexible Packaging Films. The Aluminum Extrusions segment produces soft and medium strength alloyed aluminum extrusions, custom fabricated and finished aluminum extrusions for the building and construction, automotive and transportation, consumer durables, machinery and equipment, electrical and renewable energy, and distribution markets; and manufactures mill, anodized, and painted and alloyed aluminum extrusions to fabricators and distributors.
