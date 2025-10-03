Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 3,138 Shares of Trane Technologies plc $TT

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,138 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.7% during the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Bingham Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $423.72 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $405.76. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $298.15 and a 52-week high of $476.18. The firm has a market cap of $94.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.61% and a net margin of 13.76%.The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $396.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Northcoast Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, HSBC lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $415.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $457.40.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 123,713 shares in the company, valued at $50,722,330. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

