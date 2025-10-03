Head to Head Review: Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC) versus Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ:HYMC – Get Free Report) and Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Cameco”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hycroft Mining $33.23 million 7.32 -$60.90 million ($1.99) -3.12 Cameco $3.57 billion 10.26 $125.42 million $0.87 96.73

Analyst Ratings

Cameco has higher revenue and earnings than Hycroft Mining. Hycroft Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cameco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Hycroft Mining and Cameco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hycroft Mining 0 0 0 0 0.00 Cameco 0 0 14 2 3.13

Cameco has a consensus price target of $89.55, indicating a potential upside of 6.41%. Given Cameco’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cameco is more favorable than Hycroft Mining.

Volatility & Risk

Hycroft Mining has a beta of 2.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cameco has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.4% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.2% of Cameco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Hycroft Mining shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Cameco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Hycroft Mining and Cameco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hycroft Mining N/A N/A -34.76% Cameco 14.97% 8.21% 5.55%

Summary

Cameco beats Hycroft Mining on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hycroft Mining

Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold and silver development company in the United States. The company holds interests in the Hycroft mine that consists of 30 private parcels with patented claims comprising approximately 1,787 acres, and 3,247 unpatented mining claims that encompass approximately 62,298 acres located in the state of Nevada. Hycroft Mining Holding Corporation is based in Winnemucca, Nevada.

About Cameco

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services. This segment also produces CANDU reactor fuel bundles and other reactor components. The company offers nuclear fuel processing services. The Westinghouse segment engages in the manufacture of nuclear reactor technology original equipment. This segment provides products and services to commercial utilities and government agencies; and outage and maintenance services, engineering support, instrumentation and controls equipment, plant modification, and components and parts to nuclear reactors. It sells its uranium and fuel services to nuclear utilities in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Cameco Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

