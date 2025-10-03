Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Shares of NECB stock opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $282.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.53. Northeast Community Bancorp has a one year low of $19.75 and a one year high of $31.72.
Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $25.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.96 million. Northeast Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 28.09%. On average, analysts expect that Northeast Community Bancorp will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for NorthEast Community Bank that provides financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and non-interest bearing demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.
