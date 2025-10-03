Head-To-Head Survey: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Free Report) and Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for PolyPid and Cronos Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 5 1 3.17 Cronos Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $12.40, indicating a potential upside of 258.38%. Given PolyPid’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Cronos Group.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$29.02 million ($3.83) -0.90 Cronos Group $117.61 million 8.43 $41.08 million $0.05 51.80

This table compares PolyPid and Cronos Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Cronos Group has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cronos Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.5% of PolyPid shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Cronos Group shares are held by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cronos Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares PolyPid and Cronos Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -453.95% -138.92% Cronos Group 14.19% -3.78% -3.62%

Volatility & Risk

PolyPid has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its stock price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cronos Group has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing targeted, locally administered, and prolonged-release therapeutics using its proprietary polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) technology to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in a pivotal Phase 3 confirmatory trial for prevention of surgical site infections (SSIs) in patients undergoing abdominal colorectal surgery with large incisions. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group Inc. operates as a cannabinoid company that engages in the cultivation, production and marketing of cannabis products in Canada, Israel, and Germany. It offers dried flower, pre-rolls, oils, vaporizers, edibles, and cannabis tinctures under the Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE NATURALS brands. Cronos Group Inc. was founded in 2012 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

