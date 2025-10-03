Analyzing Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM)

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) and Drinks Americas (OTCMKTS:DKAM – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.9% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Performance Food Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Performance Food Group and Drinks Americas”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Performance Food Group $63.30 billion 0.25 $340.20 million $2.17 47.21 Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Performance Food Group has higher revenue and earnings than Drinks Americas.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Performance Food Group and Drinks Americas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Performance Food Group 0 3 8 1 2.83 Drinks Americas 0 0 0 0 0.00

Performance Food Group currently has a consensus price target of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.34%. Given Performance Food Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Performance Food Group is more favorable than Drinks Americas.

Profitability

This table compares Performance Food Group and Drinks Americas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Performance Food Group 0.54% 16.23% 4.22% Drinks Americas N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Performance Food Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Drinks Americas has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Performance Food Group beats Drinks Americas on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products. It also sells disposables, cleaning and kitchen supplies, and related products. In addition, the company offers value-added services, such as product selection and procurement, menu development, and operational strategy. It serves independent and chain restaurants, schools, business and industry locations, hospitals, vending distributors, office coffee service distributors, retailers, convenience stores, theaters, hospitality providers, concessionaires, airport gift shops, college bookstores, corrections facilities, and impulse locations, as well as franchises and other institutional customers. Performance Food Group Company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Drinks Americas

Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. produces, imports, distributes, and markets premium wine and spirits, and alcoholic beverages to beverage wholesalers in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium authentic Mexican beer products under the brand names of Day of the Dead Beer, Mexicali, Rio Bravo, Red Pig, and Chili Beer. The company also markets and distributes non-alcoholic beverages. It offers its products through various retailers and restaurant chains. Drinks Americas Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1986 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

