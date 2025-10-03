Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Hsbc Global Res

Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Hsbc Global Res to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Citigroup downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Financiero Galicia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

GGAL opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12 month low of $25.89 and a 12 month high of $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GGAL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,022 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 54,525 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,748,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 110,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,549,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

