Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 81.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 221,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 116.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkwoods Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,545 shares during the period. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 347,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 24,890 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 58,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $55.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.14. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $55.82.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

