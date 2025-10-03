Triad Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 63,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 1.4% of Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 3,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC now owns 56,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 25,807 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 929,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,072,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 20.4%

EFG opened at $115.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $113.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $111.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.95. The company has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

