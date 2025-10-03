Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC Shares Acquired by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,327 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,696,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,837,000 after acquiring an additional 199,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 19,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,276,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,451,000 after acquiring an additional 33,824 shares during the period. Finally, LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. LifeGuide Financial Advisors LLC now owns 408,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,347,000 after acquiring an additional 36,237 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $32.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $31.97. The company has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

