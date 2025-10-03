Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 15,616 Shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF $BALT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,616 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $1,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALT. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF alerts:

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Price Performance

BATS:BALT opened at $32.84 on Friday. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.98. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.14.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.