Triad Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,718 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 958.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 126.7% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.7% in the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

OEF stock opened at $334.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $322.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $296.57. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $232.57 and a fifty-two week high of $335.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

