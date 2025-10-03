Red Mountain Financial LLC Buys 223 Shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF $SMMD

Red Mountain Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 25,551 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 310,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,045,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 77,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

SMMD stock opened at $74.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a 1 year low of $53.81 and a 1 year high of $74.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.97 and its 200-day moving average is $67.00.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

