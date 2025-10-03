Triad Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF $GOVT

Triad Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,193 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Abound Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $23.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.85.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

