Red Mountain Financial LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF $MOAT

Red Mountain Financial LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Red Mountain Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 372,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after buying an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 1st quarter worth $3,997,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 882,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,410,000 after buying an additional 201,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. boosted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 40,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,765,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $100.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.04 and a 200 day moving average of $92.35. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.41.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

