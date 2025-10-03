Triad Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,687 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF $SPDW

Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,687 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 11,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. K2 Financial Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. K2 Financial Inc. now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Paladin Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $43.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $43.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

