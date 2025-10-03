JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA Stock Position Raised by Triad Wealth Partners LLC

Triad Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,931 shares during the quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JAVA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,430,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,399 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $196,695,000. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $178,162,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,877,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 465.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,587,000 after acquiring an additional 979,103 shares in the last quarter. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA JAVA opened at $69.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a one year low of $55.51 and a one year high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.70.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

