Triad Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $973,000 Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June $GJUN

Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (NYSEARCA:GJUN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 451.3% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the second quarter worth $240,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 45.6% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 173.3% during the second quarter. Schulz Wealth LTD. now owns 59,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after buying an additional 38,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 814.5% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 85,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after buying an additional 76,111 shares in the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $38.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.90. The company has a market capitalization of $347.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.53. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June has a fifty-two week low of $32.45 and a fifty-two week high of $38.94.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (GJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

