Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Grows Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF $BBCA

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,578 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF were worth $3,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 486,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,229,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $290,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sunpointe LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 15,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF alerts:

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Trading Up 24.2%

BBCA stock opened at $87.23 on Friday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $62.71 and a 12 month high of $82.55. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.02.

About JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.