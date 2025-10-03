Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 14,992 Shares of First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 146,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,992 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 77,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in First Horizon by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 69,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 713.3% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 151,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after acquiring an additional 132,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,506,000. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, September 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.53.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.5%

FHN opened at $22.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.53. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.94 and a 52 week high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.67.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 17.10%.The company had revenue of $830.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity

In other First Horizon news, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 462,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,072.50. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 10,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $228,841.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 342,051 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,634.75. This trade represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,295 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,663. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.