Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 78,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTRA. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its position in Coterra Energy by 175.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 463.5% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coterra Energy in the first quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.22.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CTRA stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.46 and a one year high of $29.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.94 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

