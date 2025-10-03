Exelon Corporation $EXC Stock Holdings Increased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Exelon were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 46.4% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exelon Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.97 on Friday. Exelon Corporation has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $48.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a market cap of $45.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.40.
Exelon Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
EXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Exelon from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.44.
About Exelon
Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.
