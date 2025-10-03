Quattro Financial Advisors LLC Invests $1.57 Million in YPF Sociedad Anonima $YPF

Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,459 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 742.6% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC grew its position in YPF Sociedad Anonima by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,354 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get YPF Sociedad Anonima alerts:

YPF Sociedad Anonima Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of YPF opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. YPF Sociedad Anonima has a 1 year low of $21.40 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YPF Sociedad Anonima ( NYSE:YPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.43). YPF Sociedad Anonima had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. On average, equities analysts expect that YPF Sociedad Anonima will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YPF. Wall Street Zen raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on YPF Sociedad Anonima

YPF Sociedad Anonima Profile

(Free Report)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YPF Sociedad Anonima (NYSE:YPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YPF Sociedad Anonima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.