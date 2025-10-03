Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Sold by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $3,108,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,782,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $301.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $214.77 and a 1-year high of $306.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

